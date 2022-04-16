Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.