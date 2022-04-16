Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. 54,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,908. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

