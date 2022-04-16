Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 79.3% in March

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HXGBY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

