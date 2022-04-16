Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.35. Highway has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Highway’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

