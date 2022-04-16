Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIW. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after buying an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after buying an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

