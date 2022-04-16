Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.3 days.

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

