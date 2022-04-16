Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

