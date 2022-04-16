Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $368.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.80 million and the highest is $371.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 263,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hilltop by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

