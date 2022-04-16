Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

HLT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.58. 2,351,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,632. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 226,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

