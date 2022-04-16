Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

