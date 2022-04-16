Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 17,422,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,450. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

