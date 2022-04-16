HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.15).

HSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.42) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 815.06. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,202 ($15.66).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

