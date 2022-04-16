HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.15).

Several research firms have commented on HSV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.42) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

LON:HSV opened at GBX 855 ($11.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,202 ($15.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 748.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.