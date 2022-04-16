HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. 99,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

