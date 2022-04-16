Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FIXX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.