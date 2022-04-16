Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.