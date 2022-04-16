Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

HRZN stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.