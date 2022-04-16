Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) versus Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Financial Comparison

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 46.29% 12.20% 5.81% Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 5.08 $27.78 million $1.39 10.21 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

