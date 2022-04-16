Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.58. 8,442,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,651,707. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after buying an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

