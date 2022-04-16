Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $41.25 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

