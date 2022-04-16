Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $41.25 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74.
About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howden Joinery Group (HWDJY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.