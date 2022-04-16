Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 575,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 906,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,922. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

