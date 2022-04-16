Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.32 billion and the highest is $23.88 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.57 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.56. 1,602,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,613. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.03 and its 200 day moving average is $431.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

