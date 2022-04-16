Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the March 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 200,873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

HBP stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.