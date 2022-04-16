Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $33.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

In related news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.