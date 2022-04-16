Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) vs. Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Critical Comparison

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyperfine and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.84%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Electromed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 168.32 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Electromed $35.76 million 3.04 $2.36 million $0.22 57.96

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

