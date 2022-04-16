Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in March

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th.
About Hysan Development (Get Rating)
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
