iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $87.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

