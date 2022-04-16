IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 70,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

