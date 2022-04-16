IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 70,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (Get Rating)
