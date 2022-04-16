Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.09).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($7.93).

