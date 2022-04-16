Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.17) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.43) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($7.93).

