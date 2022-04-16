ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 909,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.68. 1,564,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

