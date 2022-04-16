Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 114,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,290. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

