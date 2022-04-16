Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the March 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.46. 114,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,290. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
