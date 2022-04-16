IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.54 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to report $721.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $652.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.56. 313,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,427. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

