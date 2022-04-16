IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 313,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.48. IDEX has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.