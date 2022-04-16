IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,097,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

