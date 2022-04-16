IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
IGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $34.02 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
