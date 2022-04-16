IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth $149,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 219,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -1.72.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

