IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Up 55.9% in March

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $30,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 472,215 shares valued at $525,136. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,252. IMARA has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IMRA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

