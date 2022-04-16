Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 191,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,178. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.2531 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

