INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in March

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

INDT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 289,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,805,063. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

