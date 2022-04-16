Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Update

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AXH stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Industrial Human Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

