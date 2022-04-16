Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

