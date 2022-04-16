Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

III has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

