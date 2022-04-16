Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on III. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 198,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

