Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.29 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $18.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.14 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,983. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

