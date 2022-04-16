InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of INM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 108,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

