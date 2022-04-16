InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 108,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,890. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
