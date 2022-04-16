Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$431,250.00.

Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94.

Shares of GLXY stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.19. 756,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,301. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$43.98.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

