Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,900 shares in the company, valued at C$737,100.

Warren Uyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70.

On Monday, April 4th, Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$79,161.28.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

CVE KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

