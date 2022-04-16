Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$98,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,063.65.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.73.

Get Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) alerts:

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (Get Rating)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.