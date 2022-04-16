Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$98,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,063.65.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.73.
About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (Get Rating)
